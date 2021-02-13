Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.39. 4,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORPH. Bank of America began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,062,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

