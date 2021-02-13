Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.52

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $20.00. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 31,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $151,120. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

