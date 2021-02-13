Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,321 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.