Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

