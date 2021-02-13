Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

