Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

OZON stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

