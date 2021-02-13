PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $332,600.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

