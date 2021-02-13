Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 3,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.