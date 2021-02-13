Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,346,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

