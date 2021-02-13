Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $395.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

