Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a na rating and a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.40.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$42.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

