Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SID opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

