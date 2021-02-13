Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 53,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

