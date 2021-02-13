Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.21.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,744 shares of company stock worth $32,892,997 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.