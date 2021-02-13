Parallel Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

