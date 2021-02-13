Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $406.19 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

