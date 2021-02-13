Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.