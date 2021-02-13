ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,097.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $4,097.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.53 or 0.99830066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00080169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016533 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.