PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $296.00 to $333.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.14. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

