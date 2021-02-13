Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

