People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 637,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

