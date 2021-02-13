Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.24

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 2698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

