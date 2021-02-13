Peter W. May Sells 1,009,875 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

