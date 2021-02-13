PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $62,915.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

