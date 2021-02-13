Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.86-1.96 for the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.86-$1.96 EPS.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

