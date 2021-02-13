Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. 577,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 398,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

