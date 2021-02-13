Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. Also, Pilgrim’s Pride consistently strives to improve portfolio and strengthen competitive position through innovations. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Notably, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter.”

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.