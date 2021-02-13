Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINWF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.