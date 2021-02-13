Piper Sandler Increases 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $60.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 2U’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 2U by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 2U by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 2U by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

