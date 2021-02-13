Piper Sandler Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

