Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells $128,165.66 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of Pixelworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,174.66.

Pixelworks stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

