Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $18.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.