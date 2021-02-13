Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 118.9% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,450.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 118.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

