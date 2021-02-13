PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

About PLBY Group

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.