PotCoin Trading 73.1% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $11,236.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.90 or 0.03856876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00472774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.08 or 0.01368412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00549618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00369236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00034126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002970 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,701,752 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

