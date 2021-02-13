Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $8.50. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 10,776 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.45 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.