Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,872 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,036. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

