Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 267,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

