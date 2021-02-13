Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.54. The company had a trading volume of 162,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

