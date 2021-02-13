Private Advisory Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

