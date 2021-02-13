Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 188,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

