Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,285. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.