Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.88. 194,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,279. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

