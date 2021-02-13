Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.18.

NYSE:TYL opened at $474.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

