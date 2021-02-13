Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

