ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 9.24% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short at the end of the most recent quarter.

