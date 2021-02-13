ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.95. Approximately 50,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 57,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

