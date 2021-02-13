ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 7899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.