Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

