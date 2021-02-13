Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Update

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.05. 748,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.